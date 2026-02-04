Evogene Licenses Microbiome-Based Cancer Therapeutic BMC128 To Shanghai Lishan Biopharmaceuticals

(RTTNews) - Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) and Shanghai Lishan Biopharmaceuticals Co. have entered into an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement for BMC128, a first-in-class microbiome-based therapeutic currently completing a Phase 1 clinical study in renal cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer.

BMC128, developed by Evogene's subsidiary Biomica, is a live biopharmaceutical consortium of four human gut bacterial strains designed to enhance anti-tumor immune activity and improve responses to immunotherapy. Early Phase 1 results have shown an excellent safety and tolerability profile, along with encouraging signs of efficacy, including a high proportion of patients with previously progressive disease achieving stable disease during treatment.

Lishan Biotech to Lead Global Development

Under the agreement, Lishan Biotech will assume responsibility for global clinical development, manufacturing, and commercialization of BMC128. Biomica will be eligible for development milestone payments and royalties on future commercial sales.

Lishan Biotech plans to advance the program into a Phase 2 clinical study and pursue regulatory filings in both China and the United States.

Strategic Significance for Both Companies

Evogene noted that the partnership leverages Lishan Biotech's clinical development capabilities and commitment to microbiome-based therapeutics, positioning BMC128 for continued advancement in difficult-to-treat cancers. As a major shareholder of Biomica, Evogene expects to benefit from the program's future progress.

EVGN has traded between $0.93 and $2.42 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in pre-market at $1.20, up 15.38%.

