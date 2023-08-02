Evogene (EVGN) Price Target Increased by 166.67% to 4.08

The average one-year price target for Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) has been revised to 4.08 / share. This is an increase of 166.67% from the prior estimate of 1.53 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 284.91% from the latest reported closing price of 1.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evogene. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVGN is 0.00%, a decrease of 74.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.38% to 892K shares. The put/call ratio of EVGN is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 118K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 24.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGN by 13.93% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 79K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 78.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGN by 331.84% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 66K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGN by 15.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 59K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 59K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Evogene Background Information

Evogene is a leading computational biology company focused on revolutionizing product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its broadly applicable Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through the power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, has been designed to computationally discover and guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules and genetic elements. Utilizing the CPB platform, Evogene and its subsidiaries are now advancing product pipelines for human microbiome-based therapeutics through Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis through Canonic Ltd., ag-biologicals through Lavie Bio Ltd., ag-chemicals through AgPlenus Ltd., seed traits through the Ag-Seeds division, and ag-solutions for castor oil production through Casterra Ltd.

