Evogene (EVGN) Price Target Increased by 28.57% to 2.30

The average one-year price target for Evogene (NasdaqCM:EVGN) has been revised to $2.30 / share. This is an increase of 28.57% from the prior estimate of $1.78 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.27 to a high of $2.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 183.68% from the latest reported closing price of $0.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evogene. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVGN is 0.00%, an increase of 31.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.00% to 182K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 89K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares , representing an increase of 35.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGN by 46.81% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 38K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares , representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGN by 8.00% over the last quarter.

XTX Topco holds 23K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 10K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing a decrease of 10.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGN by 95.24% over the last quarter.

Daytona Street Capital holds 10K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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