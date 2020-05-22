US Markets
Evofem wins U.S. FDA approval for non-hormonal birth control gel

May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Evofem Biosciences Inc's EVFM.O birth control gel, ushering in the first non-hormonal contraceptive for women in over three decades.

Evofem's contraceptive gel works by regulating vaginal pH within the normal range of 3.5 to 4.5, creating a hostile environment for the survival of sperm.

