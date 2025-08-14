Evofem Revenue Jumps 16 Percent in Q2

Key Points GAAP revenue rose to $4.8 million in Q2 2025, up 16.0% from the prior-year period (Q2 2024, GAAP net sales) as SOLOSEC contributed to GAAP net sales growth.

GAAP loss from operations improved slightly in Q2 2025, but GAAP net loss swung to $(1.8) million in Q2 2025 due to reduced other income.

Evofem issued forward-looking statements regarding expected sales and business performance in Q3 and beyond, and liquidity remains constrained ahead of the pending Aditxt merger.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Evofem Biosciences (OTC:EVFM), a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on women’s sexual and reproductive health, reported financial results for Q2 2025 on August 14, 2025. The headline news was a 16.0% increase in GAAP net sales to $4.8 million in Q2 2025 compared to the prior-year quarter, driven by the addition of SOLOSEC and a price adjustment for PHEXXI. GAAP loss from operations improved modestly to $(1.3) million in Q2 2025 compared with the prior-year period, but GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders reversed from income of $1.3 million to a loss of $(1.8) million in Q2 2025. There were no available analyst estimates for the quarter, so performance versus consensus cannot be assessed. Overall, the period showed operational progress but the results highlight ongoing losses (GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.8 million in Q2 2025), weak liquidity (cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaling $0.7 million as of June 30, 2025), and dependence on the upcoming merger with Aditxt for continued operations.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue $4.8 million $4.2 million 14.3% Loss from Operations $(1.3) million $(1.4) million −7.1% Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $(1.8) million $1.3 million -238% EPS – Diluted $(0.02) $(0.00) n/m Total Operating Expenses $6.1 million $5.5 million 10.9%

About the Company and Strategic Focus

Evofem Biosciences targets the women’s health market with specialty products addressing sexual and reproductive conditions. It developed PHEXXI, a hormone-free prescription contraceptive vaginal gel, and more recently acquired SOLOSEC, an oral antibiotic for sexual health infections. Its commercial performance relies on the adoption of these products in the U.S. and future expansion into international markets.

The company has focused on increasing patient awareness, geographic expansion, and broadening product offerings. Key success factors include robust marketing for PHEXXI, regulatory progress for international entry, and cost controls to improve margins. Financial stability and access to external capital remain critical as Evofem scales its portfolio and prepares for its planned merger with Aditxt.

Quarter in Review: Financial and Operational Trends

Revenue edged up approximately 14.3% in Q2 2025 compared to Q2 2024, driven by the commercial addition of SOLOSEC and a price increase for PHEXXI that took effect at the start of 2025. Despite a weak start in the first quarter, this rebound in Q2 2025 net sales partly offset a year-to-date sales decline compared to the first half of 2024. Management highlighted SOLOSEC’s launch and a viral social media marketing campaign for PHEXXI. However, product-level sales data was not published, which limits transparency into each drug’s performance within the reported top line.

Total operating expenses (GAAP) increased 10.9% to $6.1 million in Q2 2025 compared to the prior-year period. New costs tied to SOLOSEC, including a $0.5 million rise in research and development and a $0.4 million increase in selling and marketing mainly due to regulatory fees, accounted for most of the growth. These were partly offset by a $0.4 million decrease in general and administrative expenses as the company sought to contain overheads. GAAP loss from operations narrowed slightly compared to the prior year.

GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders shifted from a profit in the previous year to a $(1.8) million loss in Q2 2025. The reversal was primarily driven by a drop in other income, which benefited from one-time gains on financial instruments in Q2 2024 (GAAP). In Q1 2025, this line recorded $0.3 million in income (GAAP), rather than a $2.8 million loss (GAAP).

Liquidity remains a pressing issue. Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash stood at just $0.7 million as of Q2 2025. The company raised $2.4 million through subordinated notes and warrants to Aditxt in April and June 2025, but this has not restored meaningful reserves. Trade accounts receivable declined by $4.9 million (GAAP) from December 31, 2024, to June 30, 2025. Total current liabilities stood at $73.9 million as of June 30, 2025, and the stockholders’ deficit (GAAP) was $(69.6) million as of June 30, 2025. The company's near-term outlook hinges on the completion of its merger with Aditxt, which depends on Aditxt's ability to raise approximately $15 million to satisfy Evofem’s senior secured noteholder. Any failure here may put the merger at risk.

PHEXXI, a hormone-free contraceptive vaginal gel, is actively promoted in the U.S. A TikTok campaign generated more than 7 million views and 24,000 comments, and a high-profile "Say Vagina Month" campaign in August 2025 produced a reported 250% spike in web traffic to Phexxi.com. Evofem also submitted PHEXXI for regulatory approval in the United Arab Emirates through its commercial partner, pursuing its expansion plans in the Middle East and North Africa, targeting a potential launch in 2026.

SOLOSEC, a single-dose antibiotic oral granule used to treat bacterial vaginosis and trichomoniasis, was officially relaunched by Evofem in November 2024 and has since been promoted in tandem with PHEXXI. The licensed territory covers six countries in the Middle East, with potential to expand into 15 additional MENA countries. Evofem recorded $0.1 million in non-cash amortization expense related to SOLOSEC in Q2 2025, and elevated research and marketing spend stemmed directly from costs associated with its commercialization. Research activities also continued with a National Institutes of Health–funded Phase 4 clinical trial measuring SOLOSEC’s cost-effectiveness compared to metronidazole, a standard treatment for trichomoniasis. New data highlighting lower recurrence rates in bacterial vaginosis were also presented at a scientific meeting, further defining SOLOSEC’s value proposition.

Evofem reported progress in reducing cost of goods sold, announcing plans to cut manufacturing expenses for both key products by approximately 50%. Windtree Therapeutics, a contract manufacturer, has engaged to lower these costs, with Evofem bearing no upfront costs for tech transfer or validation batch production. While successful execution could improve profitability and support international pricing flexibility.

No updates were offered regarding its EVO100 pipeline candidate, which is designed to prevent the transmission of common sexually transmitted infections. Overall, Evofem's focus this quarter remained on expanding commercial reach for existing products while driving operational efficiencies.

Looking Ahead

Management did not provide formal, quantified financial or sales guidance for the upcoming quarter or the remainder of fiscal 2025. Instead, it referenced expectations for improved sales momentum in Q3 2025, driven by continued marketing activities and international expansion, citing qualitative signals rather than specific projections. The company's future is closely tied to the pending Aditxt merger, which remains conditional on financing and shareholder approval.

Without financial guidance or concrete timelines for manufacturing cost reductions and the MENA region launches, uncertainty lingers over Evofem’s operational trajectory. Investors should track updates on merger developments, progress toward product approvals abroad, cash runway, and any disclosures on pipeline assets in the periods ahead.

EVFM does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 13, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.