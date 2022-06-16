Evofem Reports Post Hoc Analysis Of AMPOWER Trial Investigating Phexxi

(RTTNews) - Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) reported results of a post hoc analysis of the registrational phase 3 AMPOWER trial investigating the ability of Phexxi to prevent pregnancy. Phexxi prevented 99% of pregnancies per act of intercourse in the trial. Throughout 24,289 acts of intercourse, 101 pregnancies were reported with typical use of Phexxi in the post hoc analysis.

Phexxi is a hormone-free, on-demand prescription contraceptive vaginal gel. Phexxi's mechanism of action through vaginal pH modulation results in the immobilization of spermatozoa, even in the presence of semen. Phexxi was approved by the FDA in May of 2020 based on the registrational AMPOWER trial.

