Evofem non-hormonal birth control gel gets FDA approval, to be priced at up to $275

By Dania Nadeem

May 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Evofem Biosciences Inc's EVFM.O birth control gel, ushering in the first non-hormonal contraceptive for women in over three decades, sending its shares up 3.6%.

The coronavirus pandemic has, however, prompted a delay in the launch of the contraceptive, Phexxi, to the first week of September.

Evofem's contraceptive gel, to be priced in the range of $250 to $275 for a box of 12, works by regulating vaginal pH within the normal range of 3.5 to 4.5, creating a hostile environment for the survival of sperm, the company said.

The $5.5 billion contraceptive market in the United States is dominated by condoms and hormonal birth control pills for women, which cause a host of side effects such as bleeding between periods, mood swings and nausea.

Copper-based intrauterine devices, such as Cooper Surgical's ParaGard, have been the only other non-hormonal birth control method in the market, but are associated with bleeding and cramps, causing many to remove the implants within the first year.

Evofem's gel has to be applied into the vagina using a tampon-like applicator up to one hour before sex or immediately prior to intercourse. Clinical trials have found that Phexxi has a 13.7% failure rate in preventing pregnancies in real-world settings.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

