Evofem Inks Deal With Pharmacy Benefit Managers In The U.S. For Access To Phexxi

(RTTNews) - Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) announced Tuesday it has reached an agreement with one of the nation's largest pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to ensure most women covered by this plan can fill their Phexxi prescriptions for pregnancy prevention, without restrictions such as prior authorization or step therapy. Phexxi is an on-demand method of birth control used to prevent pregnancy.

The agreement significantly expands access to Phexxi for millions of women seeking an FDA-approved, hormone-free, on-demand option to prevent pregnancy. The long-term contract adds to the growing list of agreements with payers opening new and significant access to Phexxi.

Evofem now expects increases in Phexxi prescriptions and significant cost-savings from these agreements.

