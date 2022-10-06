Markets
Evofem Biosciences Says Vaginal Contraceptive Gel Phexxi Approved In Nigeria

(RTTNews) - Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) announced Thursday that its hormone-free contraceptive vaginal gel Phexxi has been approved by the Nigerian Regulatory Agency NAFDAC (National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control). This is the first regulatory approval outside the U.S.

The regulatory dossiers have also been submitted in Ghana, Ethiopia and Mexico. The product will be potentially marketed under the brand name Femidence.

Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and the seventh largest country in the world, with 45 million women of reproductive age.

