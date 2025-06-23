Markets
Evofem Biosciences Says Pharma 1 Applies For Marketing Approval Of PHEXXI In UAE

June 23, 2025 — 09:58 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) Monday said that Pharma 1 Drug Store LLC has submitted an application to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) seeking approval to sell PHEXXI, the company's hormone-free contraceptive, in the UAE.

PHEXXI is the only locally-acting contraceptive gel approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Pharma 1 plans to launch PHEXXI in the UAE in the first quarter of 2026. It has exclusive commercialization rights for PHEXXI in the Middle East, including the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and certain other countries in the licensed region.

"We look forward to expanding and diversifying our revenue stream with PHEXXI sales to Pharma 1 for the UAE beginning in July 2025...," said Evofem CEO Saundra Pelletier.

