Evofem Biosciences Names Albert Altro As Interim CFO

(RTTNews) - Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (EVFM) announced Thursday the appointment of Albert Altro as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He replaces Jay File, who is leaving the Company to explore other opportunities.

Altro brings over 25 years of financial and operational experience including corporate restructuring, public accounting and executive management, and consulting, primarily in a leadership role.

Prior to forming Traverse LLC in 2005, Altro worked at KPMG in both the auditing group and the strategic consulting practice. He also was a Director at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the Transaction Services Group and worked as a corporate restructuring advisor at Zolfo Cooper (acquired by Alix Partners).

Altro has served on the boards of directors of The Corporate Presence, Pekay Boutiques, Bumblebee Foods and Paramount Business Solutions.

