Evofem Biosciences Gains Support for Aditxt Merger

November 06, 2024 — 08:37 am EST

Evofem Biosciences ( (EVFM) ) has provided an announcement.

Evofem Biosciences has secured pivotal voting agreements from its Series E-1 stockholders and convertible noteholders to support its merger with Aditxt’s subsidiary, Adifem, under an amended merger agreement. This strategic move follows Aditxt’s substantial investment in Evofem, enabling the acquisition of SOLOSEC® and driving initiatives for Phexxi®. The merger aims to enhance Evofem’s growth trajectory, though it hinges on satisfying closing conditions including a significant capital raise by Aditxt.

