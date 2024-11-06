Evofem Biosciences Gains Support for Aditxt Merger

Evofem Biosciences ( (EVFM) ) has provided an announcement.

Evofem Biosciences has secured pivotal voting agreements from its Series E-1 stockholders and convertible noteholders to support its merger with Aditxt’s subsidiary, Adifem, under an amended merger agreement. This strategic move follows Aditxt’s substantial investment in Evofem, enabling the acquisition of SOLOSEC® and driving initiatives for Phexxi®. The merger aims to enhance Evofem’s growth trajectory, though it hinges on satisfying closing conditions including a significant capital raise by Aditxt.

See more insights into EVFM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.