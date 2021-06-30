EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for EVO Payments:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = US$32m ÷ (US$1.7b - US$584m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

Therefore, EVO Payments has an ROCE of 2.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the IT industry average of 11%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for EVO Payments compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

How Are Returns Trending?

We weren't thrilled with the trend because EVO Payments' ROCE has reduced by 66% over the last five years, while the business employed 98% more capital. That being said, EVO Payments raised some capital prior to their latest results being released, so that could partly explain the increase in capital employed. It's unlikely that all of the funds raised have been put to work yet, so as a consequence EVO Payments might not have received a full period of earnings contribution from it.

On a related note, EVO Payments has decreased its current liabilities to 34% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Since the business is basically funding more of its operations with it's own money, you could argue this has made the business less efficient at generating ROCE.

The Key Takeaway

We're a bit apprehensive about EVO Payments because despite more capital being deployed in the business, returns on that capital and sales have both fallen. However the stock has delivered a 37% return to shareholders over the last three years, so investors might be expecting the trends to turn around. In any case, the current underlying trends don't bode well for long term performance so unless they reverse, we'd start looking elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for EVO Payments you'll probably want to know about.

