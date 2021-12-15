EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Is About To Turn The Corner

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse EVO Payments, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EVOP) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. EVO Payments, Inc. operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. The US$1.9b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$8.2m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$3.9m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which EVO Payments will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 9 industry analysts covering EVO Payments, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of US$7.4m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 99% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving EVO Payments' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with EVO Payments is its debt-to-equity ratio of 166%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

