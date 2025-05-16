$EVLV stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EVLV stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $37,465,572 of trading volume.

$EVLV Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EVLV:

$EVLV insiders have traded $EVLV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVLV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANIL CHITKARA (Founder & Chief Growth Officer) sold 72,148 shares for an estimated $238,088

MICHAEL ELLENBOGEN (Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc) sold 56,263 shares for an estimated $185,667

$EVLV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $EVLV stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EVLV Government Contracts

We have seen $124,500 of award payments to $EVLV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

