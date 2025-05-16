$EVLV stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EVLV stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $37,465,572 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EVLV:
$EVLV Insider Trading Activity
$EVLV insiders have traded $EVLV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVLV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANIL CHITKARA (Founder & Chief Growth Officer) sold 72,148 shares for an estimated $238,088
- MICHAEL ELLENBOGEN (Founder & Chief Innovation Ofc) sold 56,263 shares for an estimated $185,667
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EVLV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of $EVLV stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 4,892,358 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,324,814
- SCS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,827,173 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,060,779
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,452,131 shares (-95.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,530,648
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,038,667 shares (-31.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,240,641
- G2 INVESTMENT PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 992,379 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,919,897
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 597,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,358,150
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 547,010 shares (-63.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,160,689
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$EVLV Government Contracts
We have seen $124,500 of award payments to $EVLV over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DETECTORS FOR NGA ENTRANCES: $124,500
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
You can track data on $EVLV on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.