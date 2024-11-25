eVISO SpA’s EVISO.GIRO Upgrade Targets Fitness Enthusiasts

eVISO SpA (IT:EVISO) has released an update.

eVISO SpA has launched a major upgrade to its EVISO.GIRO technology, aimed at boosting its customer base by transforming energy from sports activities into electricity credits. This innovation, now compatible with a wider range of health apps, seeks to attract 1,000 new customers monthly, enhancing the company’s gross margin by €1 million annually. The app’s unique value proposition targets the growing Health & Fitness market, providing a competitive edge in customer acquisition.

