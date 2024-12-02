News & Insights

eVISO Enhances Share Capital with Recent Buyback

December 02, 2024 — 03:51 am EST

eVISO SpA (IT:EVISO) has released an update.

eVISO S.p.A., a digital company specializing in the raw materials sector, recently purchased 27,224 of its own shares at an average price of €6.20 per share, totaling €168,690.08. This move, conducted through Mit SIM, aligns with the company’s strategy to manage its share capital efficiently. The acquisition brings eVISO’s total ownership to 1,036,113 shares, representing 4.20% of its share capital.

