eVISO Enhances Share Capital with Recent Buyback

eVISO SpA (IT:EVISO) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
eVISO S.p.A., a digital company specializing in the raw materials sector, recently purchased 27,224 of its own shares at an average price of €6.20 per share, totaling €168,690.08. This move, conducted through Mit SIM, aligns with the company’s strategy to manage its share capital efficiently. The acquisition brings eVISO’s total ownership to 1,036,113 shares, representing 4.20% of its share capital.
For further insights into IT:EVISO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.