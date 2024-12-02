eVISO Enhances Share Capital with Recent Buyback

eVISO SpA (IT:EVISO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

eVISO S.p.A., a digital company specializing in the raw materials sector, recently purchased 27,224 of its own shares at an average price of €6.20 per share, totaling €168,690.08. This move, conducted through Mit SIM, aligns with the company’s strategy to manage its share capital efficiently. The acquisition brings eVISO’s total ownership to 1,036,113 shares, representing 4.20% of its share capital.

For further insights into IT:EVISO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.