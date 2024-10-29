eVISO Announces Dividend and Highlights Market Reach

eVISO SpA (IT:EVISO) has released an update.

eVISO S.p.A., listed on the EGM, announced a dividend of €0.045 per share, with the ex-dividend date set for November 4, 2024, and payment commencing from November 6, 2024. The company, known for its AI-driven commodities platform, serves a wide range of clients in the electricity, gas, and apple markets across Italy.

