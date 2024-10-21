Evion Group NL Unveils Strategic Securities Issue

News & Insights

BlackEarth Minerals NL (AU:EVG) has released an update.

Evion Group NL has announced a proposed issue of 16 million unlisted options, split equally between options exercisable at $0.04 and $0.05, set to expire in November 2027. This strategic move is aimed at bolstering the company’s financial flexibility and potentially attracting investor interest. The proposed issue date for these securities is November 22, 2024.

