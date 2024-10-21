Evion Group NL Schedules Key Annual Meeting

BlackEarth Minerals NL (AU:EVG) has released an update.

Evion Group NL has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 22, 2024, in Perth, urging shareholders to participate or lodge a proxy form by November 20. The meeting will address crucial business matters affecting shareholders’ investments, highlighting the importance of their involvement.

