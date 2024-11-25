Evion Group NL Issues New Unquoted Securities

BlackEarth Minerals NL (AU:EVG) has released an update.

Evion Group NL has announced the issuance of 10 million unlisted options and 10.5 million performance rights, both set to expire in November 2027. These securities are part of previously disclosed transactions and will remain unquoted on the ASX, presenting an intriguing opportunity for investors interested in the company’s strategic moves. The issuance reflects Evion’s ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value through structured financial instruments.

