Evion Group Issues New Unlisted Options for Growth

November 25, 2024 — 11:40 pm EST

BlackEarth Minerals NL (AU:EVG) has released an update.

Evion Group NL has announced the issuance of 16 million unlisted options set to expire in November 2027, with exercise prices of $0.04 and $0.05. These securities are part of a previously announced transaction, highlighting the company’s strategic moves to bolster its financial position. Investors may find interest in Evion’s potential growth and future market performance.

