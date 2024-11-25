News & Insights

Stocks

EVION Group Announces Director’s Interest Changes

November 25, 2024 — 11:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BlackEarth Minerals NL (AU:EVG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EVION Group NL has announced a change in the interests of its director, Heather Zampatti, with the acquisition of 2 million performance rights and unlisted options each. This change, approved during the 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflects strategic moves within the company, potentially impacting its market performance.

For further insights into AU:EVG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.