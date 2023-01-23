Evidence of 'genocide' among Brazil's indigenous Yanomami, says minister

BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Following reports of indigenous Yanomami children dying in Brazil of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining, there is strong evidence of "genocide," the country's Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Monday.

Late last week, the health ministry declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.