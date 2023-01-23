US Markets

Evidence of 'genocide' among Brazil's indigenous Yanomami, says minister

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO STUCKERT

January 23, 2023 — 03:08 pm EST

Written by Ricardo Brito for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Following reports of indigenous Yanomami children dying in Brazil of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining, there is strong evidence of "genocide," the country's Justice Minister Flavio Dino said on Monday.

Late last week, the health ministry declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country's largest indigenous reservation.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by David Alire Garcia)

Reuters
