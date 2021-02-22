Evidence looks good on COVID vaccines cutting transmission- UK minister

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/©UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

The evidence indicates that vaccines are proving effective at cutting the transmission of COVID-19, Britain's vaccines minister said on Monday ahead of a government announcement on a path out of lockdown.

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The evidence indicates that vaccines are proving effective at cutting the transmission of COVID-19, Britain's vaccines minister said on Monday ahead of a government announcement on a path out of lockdown.

"Suffice to say the evidence looks good," Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News when asked if vaccines were effective at cutting infections and hospitalisations.

"We wouldn't be in this place this morning to be able to say that we're going to reopen schools on March 8, and ... as school holidays begin on March 29, we will look at the rule of six and two families being (able) to see each other outdoors ... if we're not confident that actually the vaccine programme is beginning to really bear fruit."

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, writing by Michael Holden; editing by Alistair Smout)

((michael.holden@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3213; Reuters Messaging: michael.holden.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More