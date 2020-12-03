Eviction And Foreclosure Moratorium On Federally-Backed Mortgages Extended Through January 2021

The Federal Housing Finance Authority (FHFA) and Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced on Dec. 2 it will extend its foreclosure and eviction moratorium through Jan. 2021—the moratorium was originally slated to expire at the end of December. This means that if you have a federally backed mortgage, you can’t be foreclosed on or evicted for not paying.

The one-month extension was announced as legislators continue to discuss second stimulus proposals and negotiate the terms of a government spending package that must be approved next week to avoid a shutdown—however, there’s no immediate relief in sight.

Who is Protected by the Moratorium

The foreclosure and eviction moratorium, which has been in effect since March 18, 2020, benefits 28 million homeowners who have mortgages guaranteed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, according to a press release from the FHFA.

Under the moratorium, direct mortgage servicers are required to halt all new foreclosure actions and suspend any that are in progress for FHA-insured single-family properties. It also stops evictions from these properties.

Servicers are also required to continue to offer mortgage forbearance when a homeowner with a FHA-insured mortgage requests it, with the option to extend forbearance for up to a year. A lump sum payment will not be required at the end of the forbearance period.

“Because homeownership is the largest wealth builder for the majority of the nation’s families, providing relief from foreclosure and eviction to those who are in jeopardy of losing their hard-earned wealth, through no fault of their own, is a priority,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in August when the agencies announced the moratorium would be extended through the end of the year.

The moratorium does not apply to private mortgages. However, some lenders have offered their own forbearance periods.

Advocates Say More Needs to Be Done

Advocates are still calling for more housing relief for Americans, despite the new extension of the foreclosure and eviction moratorium. While many homeowners have been able to place their mortgages in forbearance through programs run by their banks, it hasn’t been so simple for renters to get help with their monthly payments.

The Trump administration announced an eviction moratorium for some renters on Sept. 1, which is in place through the end of December. So far, there’s no sign that this will be extended like the FHFA moratorium. Renters are required to submit a statement of financial hardship to their landlord, and it’s unclear how they will be expected to pay back their past-due rent to prevent being evicted when the moratorium expires.

An estimated one-in-four renter households with children were behind on their rent in September, according to analysis of Census Bureau data by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. And 28% percent of Americans had little to no confidence they’d be able to pay their rent, according to the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey conducted in mid-November. About 9% of homeowners felt the same about their next mortgage payment.

“Without additional federal aid, many households that have missed payments may be unable to cover their back rents and will find themselves on the brink of eviction and at risk of homelessness,” said Chris Herbert, managing director of the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, in a November press release.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.