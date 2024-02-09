EVI Industries, Inc. Announces Fall In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $1.341 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $2.224 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $91.364 million from $82.638 million last year.

EVI Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.341 Mln. vs. $2.224 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.09 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $91.364 Mln vs. $82.638 Mln last year.

