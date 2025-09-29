EVI Industries (EVI) Price Target Increased by 17.86% to 33.66

The average one-year price target for EVI Industries (NYSEAM:EVI) has been revised to $33.66 / share. This is an increase of 17.86% from the prior estimate of $28.56 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.59% from the latest reported closing price of $31.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 164 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVI Industries. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVI is 0.14%, an increase of 28.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.51% to 6,943K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gemmer Asset Management holds 1,022K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 834K shares representing 6.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 812K shares , representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVI by 30.89% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 735K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares , representing an increase of 3.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVI by 28.14% over the last quarter.

CCSMX - Conestoga SMid Cap Fund Investors Class holds 438K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Swedbank AB holds 375K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

