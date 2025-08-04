Markets
EVI Industries Acquires ASN Laundry To Expand NY Market And Strengthen Service Capabilities

August 04, 2025 — 07:48 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - EVI Industries, Inc. (EVI) has completed the acquisition of ASN Laundry Group, a New York-based distributor of commercial laundry products and provider of installation and maintenance services.

This marks EVI's 31st acquisition in the commercial laundry sector and strengthens its market share and customer service capabilities in New York.

Chairman and CEO Henry M. Nahmad emphasized that the acquisition is not just about geographic expansion but about investing in trusted relationships and expertise. He noted that with 31 family-owned businesses united under EVI, the company delivers unmatched solutions across North America by empowering local teams to serve customers confidently.

The acquisition aligns with EVI's "buy and build" strategy, which focuses on partnering with strong, leader-driven businesses, retaining and empowering existing teams, fostering innovation, pursuing ambitious growth, and cultivating an ownership-driven culture through long-term equity incentives.

Monday, EVI closed at $23.30, up 7.87%, and is currently trading after hours at $22.86, down 1.90% on the NYSE American.

