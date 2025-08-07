Key Points GAAP revenue was $444.33 million for Q2 2025, coming in below expectations, down 31.3% year over year, missing consensus by 3.3%.

Adjusted loss per share was $(0.10) for Q2 2025, missing the $0.07 non-GAAP EPS estimate and down from $0.18 (non-GAAP) in Q2 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 8.5%, but total adjusted EBITDA was $37.5 million, down 27.8% year over year.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH), a company specializing in technology-enabled specialty care management solutions for healthcare providers and payers, reported its Q2 2025 earnings on August 7, 2025. The headline from the company's results was a miss on both GAAP revenue and adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) compared to market expectations, alongside a continued decline in its core per-member metrics. GAAP revenue totaled $444.3 million versus an analyst estimate of $459.6 million, and non-GAAP diluted loss per share was $(0.10), falling short of the $0.07 anticipated profit. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded modestly to 8.5% from 8.0% a year ago, but absolute adjusted EBITDA dropped to $37.5 million from $52.0 million year over year. Overall, the quarter showed ongoing profitability challenges for the company, mixed with some margin stabilization and progress in specialty care and automation initiatives.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Revenue (GAAP) $444.3 million $459.6 million $647.1 million (31.4%) Net Loss per Share – Diluted (GAAP) $(0.44) N/A $(0.06) (0.38) Adjusted Income (Loss) per Share – Diluted (Non-GAAP) $(0.10) 0.07 $0.18 (0.28) Adjusted EBITDA $37.5 million $52.0 million (27.8%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 8.5 % 8.0 % 0.5 pp

About Evolent Health and Its Business Model

Evolent Health delivers specialty care management services and proprietary technology platforms to healthcare providers, health plans, and risk-bearing organizations across the U.S. Its focus areas include complex, high-cost conditions such as oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal care. The company’s value proposition centers on managing rising healthcare costs and improving patient outcomes by integrating evidence-based care pathways and AI-enabled clinical workflows via platforms like Identifi and CarePro.

Recently, Evolent Health has concentrated on expanding its reach in specialty care management, adding digital navigation solutions, and investing in AI-driven automation. Strategic acquisitions, such as those targeting advanced oncology care and AI automation capabilities, have played a crucial role in advancing its platform. The company’s success depends on acquiring and retaining partners, scaling technology, and complying with complex health sector regulations while managing performance-based contracts.

Quarter Highlights: Growth, Challenges, and Financial Performance

Evolent Health reported a steep 31.4% year-over-year drop in GAAP revenue, coming in below analyst expectations. The miss was mostly tied to a decline in the number of members using its Performance Suite—a comprehensive specialty management service—and a significant drop in per-member-per-month (PMPM) fees in that line. The average Performance Suite per-member-per-month (PMPM) fee dropped from $22.30 in Q2 2024 to $13.76 in Q2 2025, as a result of contract changes and client exits. Management explained this was mostly from the conversion or loss of large, higher-revenue contracts, rather than a broad-based price reduction across all business.

Adjusted earnings metrics also disappointed. Adjusted income (loss) per share (non-GAAP) was $(0.10), missing the $0.07 per share profit expected by analysts, and showing deterioration from a $0.18 adjusted profit per share a year ago. Net loss per share on a GAAP basis widened sharply to $(0.44), driven by higher non-operating costs and preferred stock accretion. At the same time, the net loss margin (GAAP) also deteriorated meaningfully, falling to (11.5)% from (1.0)% the prior year. These figures highlight growing bottom-line pressures despite a modest improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin.

Operationally, the number of Performance Suite lives on platform dipped to 6.49 million from 6.90 million year over year. Conversely, Evolent’s Specialty Technology and Services Suite, which provides technology and tools for care management rather than full-service administration, increased its covered lives to 77.02 million, up 7.4% year over year. Administrative services lives declined slightly to 1.23 million.

On the profitability front, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $37.5 million compared to $52.0 million a year ago—a 27.8% decrease. This decline was less severe than the revenue drop, allowing for a margin improvement to 8.5%, up from 8.0% on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis a year ago. The company also emphasized outperformance versus its own internal EBITDA targets and highlighted success in AI and automation projects. For example, its “Auth Intelligence” automation platform, deployed to streamline provider approvals, resulted in faster review times and higher clinician satisfaction, according to leadership.

In specialty care management, Evolent Health reported four new contract wins in areas such as oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal care, bringing the year-to-date total to eleven. The integration of acquired oncology navigation and digital patient engagement tools, including those from Careology, reached early deployment milestones. These solutions increased engagement and adherence to clinical care pathways, according to management comments on the earnings call. The firm also indicated that its sales pipeline—opportunities for new business—was more than twice as large as a year ago, signaling potential for future growth.

Evolent’s focus on integrating new technology acquisitions and proprietary AI, including through its recent Machinify deal and oncology navigation asset purchases, continued this quarter. Investments in capitalized software are set at $35 million for FY2025, as the company pursues further scale for its digital platform. Management reiterated efforts to extract efficiencies from these investments, emphasizing that automation is used only to approve care and never to deny services, as a point of market differentiation.

There were no new major mergers or acquisitions announced in the quarter, with the company prioritizing integration of recently acquired capabilities. No acute regulatory setbacks impacted the business, but Evolent Health continues to operate under complex and shifting state and federal health regulations. Management said it is able to adjust prices and reimbursement in response to significant health policy changes, noting that most key contracts include rate adjustment protections for changes in the cost environment.

Dividend data: EVH does not currently pay a dividend.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Key Watch Areas

For the third quarter, Evolent is guiding for revenue in the range of $460 million to $480 million, and adjusted EBITDA between $34 million and $42 million. For the full year, management has revised its revenue outlook downward to $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion for full year 2025 (previously $2.06 billion to $2.11 billion), attributing the cut to shifts in launch timing for certain Performance Suite contracts. In contrast, the company raised its adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) guidance to $140 million to $165 million for full year 2025 (previously $135 million to $165 million).

The company ended Q2 2025 with $151.0 million in cash and equivalents, as well as reported net leverage of 4.1x. Evolent Health does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,046%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 4, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.