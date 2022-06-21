EVH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Evolent Health Inc (Symbol: EVH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.74, changing hands as high as $30.25 per share. Evolent Health Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVH's low point in its 52 week range is $20.12 per share, with $34.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.68.

