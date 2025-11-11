EVgo's 37% Revenue Growth: Forget the Car, Buy the Gas Station

In the race to dominate the electric vehicle (EV) market, intense competition and margin pressures create volatility for automakers.

A more durable investment often lies in the essential infrastructure that all EVs, regardless of brand, will require.

EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO) is positioning itself as a leader in this space, and its recent 37% year-over-year (YOY) revenue increase, as revealed in its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, suggests that demand for the gas stations of the future is entering a significant growth phase.

What EVgo's Q3 Report Means for Investors

EVgo's third-quarter 2025 earnings provided a clear picture of a company translating its physical expansion into strong financial performance. The data points to accelerating growth in its network scale and its ability to monetize those assets, a crucial combination for investors.

Strong Revenue Growth: Total revenue climbed to $92.3 million, a 37% increase from the same period last year. This was driven by a record $55.8 million in charging network revenue, demonstrating that the company's core business is gaining significant traction.

Total revenue climbed to $92.3 million, a 37% increase from the same period last year. This was driven by a record $55.8 million in charging network revenue, demonstrating that the company's core business is gaining significant traction. Improving Profitability: Adjusted Gross Profit, a key measure of the core business's profitability, surged 48% to $26.7 million. On the bottom line, the company reported a loss of nine cents per share, decisively beating analyst consensus estimates of an 18-cent loss and signaling improving operational efficiency.

Adjusted Gross Profit, a key measure of the core business's profitability, surged 48% to $26.7 million. On the bottom line, the company reported a loss of nine cents per share, decisively beating analyst consensus estimates of an 18-cent loss and signaling improving operational efficiency. Network Expansion & Usage: The network grew by 25% YOY to 4,590 stalls in operation, while total customer accounts climbed to 1.6 million. This dual growth creates a powerful network effect that helps drive future revenue.

The network grew by 25% YOY to 4,590 stalls in operation, while total customer accounts climbed to 1.6 million. This dual growth creates a powerful network effect that helps drive future revenue. Rising Throughput: Network throughput (the total amount of energy sold to customers) increased 25% to a record 95 gigawatt-hours. This indicates that more drivers are utilizing the network more frequently, a crucial metric for asset productivity.

From Burning Cash to Breaking Even

For a growth company like EVgo, the ultimate validation of its business model is the ability to become self-sustaining. The latest guidance from management indicates that this critical milestone is no longer a distant goal, but an imminent reality.

The primary takeaway for investors is the company's forecast to achieve adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) breakeven in the fourth quarter of 2025.

This inflection point, where core operations can cover their costs, is a landmark event that significantly de-risks the investment case.

This path to profitability is made possible by the company's operating leverage.

Management has noted that approximately two-thirds of its general and administrative costs are fixed in nature. As revenue continues to scale, it will increasingly outpace these fixed costs, allowing a larger portion of each new dollar earned to be reflected directly in the bottom line. This dynamic is expected to drive future profits.

Furthermore, the growth strategy is supported by EVgo’s healthy balance sheet, with $201 million in cash on hand at the end of the quarter. Crucially, management has affirmed that non-dilutive financing sources fully fund its plan through 2029. For shareholders, this means the company does not anticipate needing to issue new stock to fund its expansion.

How EVgo Is Building a Durable Business

A strong quarter is one thing, but a sustainable business requires a forward-looking strategy. EVgo is actively taking steps to solidify its market position within a competitive landscape that includes major players like Electrify America and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT).

First, the company is demonstrating sharp financial discipline. By focusing on capital efficiency, EVgo is reducing the cost to expand its network, with the net capital expenditure per stall for 2025 projects dropping to just $75,000. This focus on maximizing the return on every dollar spent is a key differentiator.

Second, EVgo is expanding its addressable market to counter the growing reach of competitors. The pilot expansion of J3400 (NACS) connectors to nearly 100 stalls is a direct strategy to capture the large and historically underserved market of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) drivers. Early data indicating increased usage from Tesla vehicles at these sites suggests that this initiative can become a significant new revenue driver.

Finally, the company is leveraging powerful partnerships to accelerate its footprint in high-value locations. Collaborations with General Motors (NYSE: GM) and Pilot Flying J are helping to establish a nationwide charging network, focusing on high-traffic metropolitan and corridor sites that are most critical for drivers. This strategic placement differs from that of some competitors and is designed to maximize stall utilization and profitability.

Why EVgo Powers an Investor's Portfolio

EVgo's third-quarter results provide compelling evidence that its business is not just growing, but maturing financially.

With accelerating revenue, a fully funded growth runway, and a breakeven quarter on the horizon, the company is solidifying its role as a vital service provider in the EV ecosystem.

While execution risk remains, EVgo offers a direct and increasingly de-risked way to invest in the undeniable, long-term trend of vehicle electrification.

As EV adoption continues, demand for reliable charging is expected to grow. The upcoming fourth-quarter report will serve as a critical checkpoint for investors to confirm the company's profitability guidance.

