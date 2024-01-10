News & Insights

EVgo, Toyota Extend Deal To Offer One Year Complimentary Fast Charging To 2024 BZ4X Customers

January 10, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - EVgo Inc. (EVGO), a provider of public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), announced Wednesday an extension of its agreement with Toyota Motor North America, Inc. to provide drivers who purchase or lease a new 2024 bZ4x with one year of complimentary fast charging on EVgo's nationwide network.

First announced in February 2022, the ongoing collaboration between EVgo and Toyota to offer complimentary charging helps boost range confidence for EV drivers by unlocking access to EVgo's owned and operated public fast charging network with stations from coast to coast.

The company said first-time EV drivers buying or leasing the bZ4X can also access EVgo's customer support team, the EVgo Charging Crew, available 24/7, for help with account setup and commonly asked questions about charging.

