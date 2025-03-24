$EVGO stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EVGO stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,558,841 of trading volume.

$EVGO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EVGO:

$EVGO insiders have traded $EVGO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID NANUS sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000

HOLDINGS, LLC EVGO sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000

BADAR KHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 166,725 shares for an estimated $856,232 .

. DENNIS G KISH (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,563 shares for an estimated $225,571.

$EVGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $EVGO stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$EVGO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $EVGO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/03/2024

$EVGO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $EVGO recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $EVGO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $8.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 William Grippin from UBS set a target price of $8.5 on 10/10/2024

on 10/10/2024 Christopher Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $8.0 on 10/09/2024

