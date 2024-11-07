EVgo put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in EVgo (EVGO) with 3,634 puts trading, or 4x expected. Most active are Jan-25 4.5 puts and Jan-25 3 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 4.16, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on November 12th.

