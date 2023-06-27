EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EVgo Inc. (EVGO) closed at $3.86, marking a -1.78% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.63%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.23%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.22% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.08% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.08% in that time.

EVgo Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EVgo Inc. to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 56.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $29.68 million, up 226.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.87 per share and revenue of $135.33 million. These totals would mark changes of -117.5% and +147.91%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EVgo Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. EVgo Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.