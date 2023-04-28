EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) closed the most recent trading day at $5.99, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.83%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 4.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 3.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.04%.

EVgo Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.15, down 287.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $26.99 million, up 250.52% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.98 per share and revenue of $137.55 million, which would represent changes of -145% and +151.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EVgo Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 133.33% lower. EVgo Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EVGO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

