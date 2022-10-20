EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) closed the most recent trading day at $7.33, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 16.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 20.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

EVgo Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. In that report, analysts expect EVgo Inc. to post earnings of -$0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 67.35%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.81 million, up 123.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.46 per share and revenue of $49.71 million, which would represent changes of +20.69% and +123.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EVgo Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 32.17% lower within the past month. EVgo Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, putting it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

