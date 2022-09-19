EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) closed the most recent trading day at $9.19, moving +1.55% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.64% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 5.89% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.94% in that time.

EVgo Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, EVgo Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 77.55%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.66 million, up 121.07% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $48.42 million. These totals would mark changes of +34.48% and +117.95%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EVgo Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EVgo Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



