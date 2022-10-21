EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EVgo Inc. (EVGO) closed at $7.44, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.37%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 12.32% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 22.45% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 4.82% in that time.

EVgo Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, up 67.35% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.81 million, up 123.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.46 per share and revenue of $49.71 million. These totals would mark changes of +20.69% and +123.78%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EVgo Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 32.75% lower within the past month. EVgo Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



EVgo Inc. (EVGO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.