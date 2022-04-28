EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EVgo Inc. (EVGO) closed at $9.60, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.48%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 22.34% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 11.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.81% in that time.

EVgo Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 11, 2022.

EVGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.40 per share and revenue of $50.45 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.03% and +127.1%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EVgo Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.21% lower. EVgo Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

