EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) closed at $8.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.62% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 9.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.4% in that time.

EVgo Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.11, up 77.55% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.66 million, up 121.07% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $48.42 million, which would represent changes of +34.48% and +117.95%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EVgo Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EVgo Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

