EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EVgo Inc. (EVGO) closed at $8.43, marking a +0.36% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.23%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 49.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector gained 19.61%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EVgo Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2022.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.45 per share and revenue of $50.4 million. These totals would mark changes of +22.41% and +126.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EVgo Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8% lower. EVgo Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 133, which puts it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

