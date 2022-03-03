EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) closed at $10.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.44% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 27.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 6.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.24%.

EVgo Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EVgo Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EVgo Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

