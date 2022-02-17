EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) closed at $10.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.78%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 25.18% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 12.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EVgo Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EVgo Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. EVgo Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.