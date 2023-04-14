EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) closed the most recent trading day at $6.16, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.64%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 10.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.94% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 7.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EVgo Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.15, down 287.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $27.03 million, up 251.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.87 per share and revenue of $135.89 million. These totals would mark changes of -117.5% and +148.93%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EVgo Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 107.14% lower. EVgo Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

