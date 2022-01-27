EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) closed at $7.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.86% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 19.77% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.87% in that time.

EVgo Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EVgo Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. EVgo Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

