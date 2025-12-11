EVgo Inc. Names Keefer Lehner CFO As Paul Dobson Set To Retire; Confirms FY 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - EVgo Inc. (EVGO), a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles operator, Thursday announced that it has appointed Keefer Lehner as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 12, 2025.

He will be succeeding Paul Dobson, who will be with the company in advisory capacity till March 2026 to ensure a smooth transition.

Lehner has extensive financial and operational experience was the finance chief of a public company for nearly 20 years. Currently he is the CFO of KLX Energy Services.

Additionally, the company reiterated its financial guidance for fiscal 2025. It continues to expect total revenue between $350 million and $405 million with an ancillary upside of up to $40 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between a loss of 15 million and profit of $23 million with an ancillary upside of up to $31 million.

The ancillary upside is based on a potential contract close-out and gain on sale for an existing dedicated fleet site, the company said in a statement.

On Wednesday, EVGO shares closed at $3.45, up 2.07% on the Nasdaq.

