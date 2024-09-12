News & Insights

EVgo, GM To Deploy 400 Fast Charging Stalls At Flagship Destinations In Major Metropolitan Areas

September 12, 2024 — 08:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - EVgo Inc. (EVGO) and General Motors said they are deploying 400 fast charging stalls at flagship destinations in major metropolitan areas across the U.S. Most flagship stations are expected to feature up to 20 stalls. The first flagship location is expected to open in 2025.

The companies said the flagships will be deployed coast to coast, including in metropolitan areas in states such as Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New York and Texas. Co-branded by EVgo and GM Energy, the stations will be located near a diverse set of amenities including shopping, dining, coffee shops.

