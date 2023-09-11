EVgo Gets First Shipment Of BABA 350kW High-power Fast Chargers From Delta

(RTTNews) - EVgo Inc. (EVGO), a fast charging network for electric vehicles or EVs, said on Monday that it received the first-ever shipment of 350kW fast chargers from Delta Electronics. The fast chargers have been manufactured according to Build America, Buy America Act or BABA standards.

Until now, Delta has delivered 10 chargers, and EVgo expects to receive additional 350kW BABA-compliant chargers from Delta Electronics later this year.

"Delivered from Delta Electronics' recently opened factory in Plano, Texas, this first shipment marks a milestone in developing the robust domestic supply chain needed to support the rapid growth in EV adoption across the U.S…," EVgo said in a statement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.